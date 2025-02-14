A viral video featuring Russian beer cans adorned with Mahatma Gandhi’s image and signature has sparked controversy on social media.

The clip, shared by Jist News on Instagram, shows two Indian men examining the cans, with one remarking, “Hum currency pe leke ghoom rahe hain” (We carry him around on our currency).

Many Indians have criticised the use of Gandhi’s image on an alcohol product, calling it disrespectful to his lifelong advocacy for abstinence. While some users expressed outrage, others reacted with humor, with one quipping, “That’s such an un-beer-able insult!”

This isn’t the first time Mahatma Gandhi’s image has been linked to alcohol branding.

According to reports, in 2019, an Israeli company faced backlash for using his likeness on liquor bottles, and a Czech brewery was forced to rebrand its Mahatma India Pale Ale after protests. A decade ago, a US company also apologised following legal action in India for a similar issue.

PNN & Agencies