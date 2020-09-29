Mumbai: Irrfan Khan, a prolific Hindi cinema actor, died in April this year.

Fans were deeply shocked by his death. Recently, Irrfan’s friend Chandan Roy Sanyal posted a photo of his grave on social media. In this photo, the condition of Irfan’s tomb looks as if it is not being taken care of.

While replying to a Facebook post, a fan wrote “Dear Sutapa (Irrfan’s wife), recently I saw a photo of Irrfan bhai’s graveyard. I was heart broken, cause it’s only few months and his graveyard looks like trash dumpster. I thought you planted ‘Rat ki Rani’, since he loved that plant. What happened? If the photo is real, then it’s a crying shame. If you have a real recent photo of the graveyard, please Post it.”

Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote in response, “Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. hence I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his…where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing… The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..its rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely.”

Earlier, while sharing graveyard pictures Chandan wrote, “Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went ,there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan,” he wrote with his post.

Irrfan died April 29 this year of colon infection after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.