Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan Monday tweeted the song ‘Seeti maar’ from his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The song has been recreated by music composer Devi Sri Prasad from an original composition he scored song for the Allu Arjun-starrer Duvvada Jagannadham in 2017.

In his post, Salman spoke about how he loved the way Allu performed the number and called his style of dancing “fantastic”.

“Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun,” he wrote.

‘Seeti Maar’ has been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and the vocals are by Kamal Khan and Lulia Vantur.

Radhe is scheduled to release May 13. The film will release in theatres and also on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.