Former India legend and opener Virender Sehwag was at his quirkiest best as he wished Yuzvendra Chahal on his 29th birthday. As Yuzvendra Chahal turned 29, Sehwag took to Twitter and posted a picture of Chahal.

He posted the viral picture where Chahal can be seen lying down close to the advertising hoardings during a match. Sehwag feels Chahal has the right attitude and it is this attitude of his for which people will give him money. “Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal . Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain,” read his post.

Have a look at his birthday wish:

Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain! pic.twitter.com/DJUuTtSfhM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2019

This should not surprise you as Sehwag has a habit of being witty and quirky at the same time. Sehwag has a massive following on social media for his strange style.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and the BCCI wished him on his 29th birthday.

Here's a recap of some of his fun moments from Chahal TV 😁😆🤣 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xBI3BxgUl6 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2019