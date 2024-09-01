Los Angeles: Actress-singer Selena Gomez, who is receiving a great response to the recently released fourth season of the mystery comedy-drama television series, ‘Only Murder in the Building’, likes to keep her fans happy and make commitments that bring smiles to their faces.

Recently, Selena took to her Instagram and shared several pictures and videos of herself attending a volleyball game in Telluride, Colorado.

The first picture in her carousel has a placard which reads, “Selena Gomez, please sing the National Anthem at one of the home games . Friday 6:00pm, Saturday 1:00. THS volleyball team”.

In the following pictures, Selena can be seen interacting with the volleyball players and posing with them for the camera.

She wrote in the caption, “They asked!! Couldn’t help it, it’s my first time in Telluride”.

Recently, Selena had also revealed that she was “nervous” about joining the cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’. When she gave her nod to star in the Apple+ series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, it proved to be a major comeback to the small screen for her after ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’.

The fourth season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ dropped in the USA. The show follows three strangers (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez), who have a shared interest in true crime podcasts.

They become friends while investigating a succession of suspicious murders in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building, and produce their own podcast about the cases.

Recently, Selena also shared that she gave tips to actor-comedian Steve Martin on how to use Instagram. In a video, shared by Entertainment Tonight, Selena can be seen talking to Steve and giving him a masterclass on how to use Instagram.

