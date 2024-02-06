Keonjhar: In many interior villages of the state, numerous hidden talents often go unnoticed due to a lack of adequate promotion and recognition. Among these talented individuals is Laxmi Narayan Maharana, a young man in Keonjhar district who specialises in drawing portraits. Painter Maharana, born in Baunsuli village under Patna block, has carved out a distinctive identity with his efforts. Despite lacking formal training in painting or guidance from any Guru, he has nurtured his interest in painting since childhood, eventually making a living by the age of 20.

As the only son of Sanjay Maharana and Babita Maharana, Laxmi Narayan embarked on his painting journey when he was in Class III at his village school. His father is a farmer and mother is a housewife, while his sister Rainisharani Maharana has been at home after completing Plus II. Without a teacher, Maharana learned from nature and initiated his painting endeavours.

Presently, he can draw portraits of any person, showcasing a unique talent for replicating a person’s likeness just by observing them or their photo. Laxmi Narayan shared, “Initially, I used to draw on paper with a pencil. By Class IX, I began sculpting and painting.

Subsequently, I ventured into watercolor paintings on different walls to earn a livelihood.” After completing his studies at Dadhibaman Higher Secondary School in 2021, Laxmi Narayan faced financial constraints that hindered his further education. He turned to utilising his artistic skills and talent, painting on various walls to meet the demands. “I presented a painting on the theme of Covid-19 to the then Collector of Keonjhar. He assured him assistance for higher education, but so far, I have not received any,” he added. “I also created portraits of brides and grooms outside their houses during weddings, earning praise and personal satisfaction. I participated in drawing competitions in Class IX and X, securing the first position at the block level,” he added. Due to financial constraints, he struggles to advance his art. “If encouraged, he could have achieved a lot for himself and others, a retired government official Alekh Chandra Patra said. Laxmi Narayan has depicted various famous personalities such as movie actors, actresses, singers, politicians, and more in his art.” While the money he earns from art isn’t sufficient for his family, Laxmi Narayan awaits an opportunity to showcase his talent on a larger scale and live the rest of his life with dignity.

However, despite the government’s search for and encouragement to artists and talents, many, like Laxmi Narayan, are still struggling to survive with art. As a child, he used to make clay idols of Lord Hanuman. “I am able to draw pictures today with his blessings. I have been able to earn a living by creating my own brand called Narayan Arts,” he says, reminiscing about his childhood.

Unfortunately, there is no art school in the district for the training and promotion of local artists. He expressed his desire for his paintings to be exhibited, believing it would garner more recognition and opportunities for future exhibitions. Laxmi Narayan has painted portraits of India’s President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, former Collector Ashish Thakare, former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni & Virat Kohli, singer Lata Mangeskar, Actor Mihir Das and Allu Arjun among others. In the future, he aspires to become a good photographer and showcase his talent in different places. Therefore, providing incentives from the administration could foster the growth of many painters, ensuring the protection of art.