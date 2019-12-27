Sonepur: A twenty-four-year-old youth was seriously injured after he fell from Mahanadi Bridge while posing for the ‘perfect’ selfie shot in Sonepur district Thursday. The youth has been identified as Jitu Nayak (24).

According to the locals, Jitu lost his balance while clicking a selfie and fell. However, as he fell on a pile of sand the impact was considerably reduced. Even then he suffered a serious backbone injury.

Jitu was rescued by local people and was taken to Sonepur district headquarter hospital (DHH). He was later shifted to a Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VSSMCH) in Sambalpur.

The mania for clicking selfies has led to fatalities. A youth, who was injured trying to take selfies on a giant wheel at the annual ‘Dhanu Yatra’ festival in S Rampur, breathed his last December 12 at the VSSMCH.

PNN