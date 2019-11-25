Mumbai: The Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress will ‘parade’ 162 MLAs in a five-star hotel here Monday evening as a proof of their combined strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

Announcing the move on his twitter handle, Raut appealed to state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to witness the ‘parading’ of the legislators of the three parties.

“We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7.00pm, come and watch yourself @maha_governor,” tweeted Raut. He also tagged the official twitter handle of the Maharashtra governor @maha_governor.

“The idea is to turn the public perception towards us. Once we parade 162 MLAs in one hall, entire nation will come to know that BJP is playing a dirty game in Maharashtra by misusing office of the governor,” said an NCP leader.

The MLAs of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress are currently staying at different hotels in this city.

PTI