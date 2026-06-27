Erode: Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister K A Sengottaiyan Saturday defended the appointment of K Venkata Narayana as the state government’s special representative in New Delhi, saying there was nothing wrong with the decision.

The state Public Department Friday issued a government order appointing K Venkata Narayana as the Tamil Nadu government’s special representative in Delhi for a period of one year.

Speaking to the reporters in Gobichettipalayam, Sengottaiyan said appointing government representatives was a policy decision of the government.

Everyone in India has an equal right to that. Therefore, it is nothing wrong with the appointment, he added.

Noting that all those appointed by the Chief Minister will work in the interest of Tamil Nadu, he said, As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, all the representatives will speak for all projects, be it the central government’s projects or the river water issues.

Soon after the appointment of Venkata Narayana, objections were raised by political parties, with critics arguing that a non-Tamil should not represent Tamil Nadu as he is from Karnataka.

DMK senior leader MP Kanimozhi criticised the appointment, questioning whether Tamil Nadu lacked qualified people for the role.

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman also raised objections, questioning the appointment of a person from Karnataka as the representative of TN while the neighbouring state is at odds with us over the Mekedatu Dam issue.

It may be noted that Venkata Narayana, a Karnataka based business man, produced actor and Chief Minister Vijay’s last film, ‘Jana Nayagan’.