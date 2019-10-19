Puri: Senior Daitapati of the Srimandir here Ramachandra Dasmahapatra Saturday urged the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to remove the air conditioners installed at Bhitar Katha near Anasar Pindi of the temple.

Dasmahapatra said, “The cold air was adversely affecting the body of the deities. This apart, water seepage from the AC also dampened the inner walls.”

The air conditioners were installed in 2016 by the temple administration to provide cool air for the devotees as they felt discomfort due to the hot air emanating from the sanctum sanctorum.