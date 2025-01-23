Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has promoted Hemant Sharma, a 1995-batch IAS officer, to the rank of Additional Chief Secretary Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievances Department, Sharma who is currently serving as Principal Secretary in the Department of Industries, will continue in his present position until further orders.

The promotion is under sub-rule (2)(i) of rule 3 of the IAS (Pay) Rules, 2016, and allows Sharma to be appointed to the Apex Grade, Level-17 of the Pay Matrix in IAS.

Additionally, 1994-batch IAS officer Ranjana Chopra has been allowed a proforma promotion to the Apex Grade, Level 17 of the Pay Matrix in IAS.

PNN & Agencies