New Delhi: Senior IAS officer TV Somanathan was Saturday appointed Cabinet Secretary, succeeding Rajiv Gauba.

A 1987-batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Somanathan is currently serving as Union Finance Secretary and Secretary, Expenditure.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri TV Somanathan, IAS, as Cabinet Secretary with a tenure of two years from 30.08.2024. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the appointment of Shri TV Somanathan, IAS as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date he joins the assignment till he takes over as Cabinet Secretary,” an official order said.

Gauba took over the charge of Cabinet Secretary five years ago August 30, 2019.

PTI