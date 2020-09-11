Kolkata: A senior officer of West Bengal Police and two others were killed when their car hit a stranded truck in Hooghly district Friday. The police in West Bengal comprises of two categories. First comes the Kolkata Police, who look after the law and order situation here. Then there is the West Bengal Police that have the same responsibility for the rest of the state.

Police said Commanding Officer of 12th Battalion of State Armed Police, Debasree Chatterjee died after her vehicle hit a stranded truck from behind at Dadpur in the early hours of Friday. Apart from Chatterjee, her bodyguard and driver were brought out from the twisted vehicle and taken to Imambara Hospital, Chinsurah where all three were declared brought dead. The cause of the mishap was being investigated, they informed.

Chatterjee was on her way to Kolkata when the mishap occurred, they said.

Sources however, said that the driver had fallen asleep while driving. The car was also travelling at high speed. It crashed into the rear of the car leading to the death of three.