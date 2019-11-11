Mumbai: Sensex traded on a flat note ahead of the September industrial production and manufacturing output data, scheduled to be released Monday. At 10.19 a.m., the Sensex was down 1.61 points at 40,322.00. It opened at 40,316.50 from its previous close of 40,323.61. Nifty was down 4.25 points at 11,903.90.

Ashok Leyland fell over 5 per cent on the BSE after it reported the second quarter earning results. The largest CV maker saw its profit fall by a massive 93 per cent in the September quarter from the corresponding quarter last year.