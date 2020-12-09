Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note Wednesday with the BSE Sensex hitting a fresh high of 45,897.23 points.

The recent bull-run has been on the back of a similar trend in the global markets amid optimism on the vaccine front for novel coronavirus.

Oil and gas, metal, energy and IT stocks led the across-the-board buying Wednesday morning.

Around 9.16 a.m., Sensex was trading at 45,846.68, higher by 238.17 points or 0.52 per cent from its previous close of 45,608.51 points.

It opened at 45,891.04 and has touched an intra-day low of 45,792.01 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 13,463.35, up 70.40 points or 0.53 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, ITC and TCS, while the only losers so far were Ultratech Cement and Maruti Suzuki India.