Mumbai: Sensex and Nifty Monday opened in the green led by stocks like HDFC Bank and TCS, but heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and SBI declined during the early trade.

At 10.05 a.m., the Sensex was up 70.50 points at 41,645.64. It opened at 41,686.27 from its previous close of 41,575.14.

The Nifty traded at 12,257.35, higher by 11.55 points.

US and European equity indices traded on a mixed note while Asian indices were flat.