Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose reasonably higher during the early trade Tuesday.

At 9.45 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,310 points, up 1 per cent.

It opened at 57,125 points from the previous close of 56,747 points.

Till now, it had touched a low of 56,992 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,044 points after closing at 16,912 Monday.

It traded at 17,078 points, up 1 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Hindalco, Interglobe Aviation, JSW Steel and Bandhan Bank were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

On the flip side, pharma stocks such as Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Alkem Laboratories, Divi’s Labs were some of the losers.