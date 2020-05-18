Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices plunged Monday with the BSE Sensex falling over 700 points. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also fell over 200 points, below the psychological 9,000 mark.

The fall can be attributed to the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31 and the disappointment in several quarters over the economic package.

Around 10 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 30,359.56. lower by 738.17 points or 2.37 percent from the previous close of 31,097.73.

It had opened at 31,248.26 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 31,248.26 and a low of 30,265.67.

The Nifty50 was trading at 8,916.70, lower by 220.15 points or 2.41 percent from the previous close.