Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to hold sensitisation camps at state and district levels for the MSMEs units and startups in an attempt to revive the units badly affected due to Covid-19 pandemic.

This decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting held under chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhawan here Friday. Industry secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma outlined the issues for discussion in the light of the economic packages announced by Government of India.

Reviewing present situation, Tripathy directed the MSME department to organise state and district level sensitisation camps for the MSMEs, startups and industrial units to make them aware about the provisions and initiatives announced for them.

Tripathy also directed the officials to extend proactive support to these units in availing the packages. The proposal for reducing the timeline for statutory clearances, certificates for industries and establishment of workers’ hostel in industrial estates were discussed in the meeting.