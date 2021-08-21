Bhubaneswar: Children and adults, especially those with special needs, now have a reason to cheer as the Capital city will soon have its first-ever Sensory Park at Saheed Nagar here.

Located near Maharshi College road in Ward No-30, the facility has been developed with an investment of Rs 93 lakh by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) over an area of 16,117 square feet. Apart from offering exclusive features meant for children and people with special needs, the park also has special open-air equipment ensuring adherence to the universal access guidelines.

“The project at Saheed Nagar will provide recreational facility for differently-abled people. The park with special features will help the children with special needs during early morning and evening hours. Provision of play equipment and open-air gym will encourage the kids and adults to remain fit and smart,’’ said CEO of BSCL Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Though the work for the Sensory Park was initiated in 2018, it ran into some legal hurdles leading to delay in its progress. However, with works have now been finished, the park is set to be inaugurated within a month’s time. It will feature rides such as wheelchair swing, two-seater swing, bucket swing, multiline swing, single-seater spring rider, musical polls, sound play, drum track, musical panel and sound play table among others.

It can be mentioned here that in its Smart City Proposal submitted during the Smart City Challenge process the Temple city has presented a child-friendly theme-based proposal, which, with its ideas and challenging concept won the race. And, Bhubaneswar won the challenge by ranking No-1 among the 100 participating cities from across the nation.