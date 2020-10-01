Puri: The widespread panic caused by COVID-19 is gradually killing human values as people are hesitating to go near the bodies of even their near and dear ones.

A case in point came to light in Puri where the body of an elderly man was left unattained for over four hours after he died of COVID-19 at Nimapara COVID Care Centre (CCC) in Puri district Tuesday night.

The family members of the deceased alleged that the death of the elderly man is due to medical negligence.

The deceased man has been identified as Maheswar Swain (76).

According to a source, Swain was admitted to the Nimapara CCC Sunday after he tested positive for COVID-19. However, he developed severe breathing problem Monday.

According to family members when they requested the hospital authority to shift Swain to the COVID hospital in Puri or Bhubaneswar, the hospital authority allegedly did not make any arrangements for his shifting citing non-availability of beds.

After a fight with the COVID-19 virus for more than 24 hours Swain again complained of breathing difficulty at around 7 PM Tuesday. Unable to provide further treatment to Swain, the hospital authority decided to transfer him to Puri main COVID hospital.

When the hospital authority was shifting Swain on a stretcher, the man breathed his last at about Tuesday 7:30pm.

As Swain was already taken out of the hospital on a stretcher by the time, the hospital staff allegedly abandoned the body on the road leaving his helpless wife alone with her dead husband.

However, when locals protested for this matter, after four hours the local Tehsildar reached the spot to pacify the mob. With the help of the civic authority of Puri, the body was cremated at around 11Pm.

Locals have demanded legal action against the hospital authority.

PNN