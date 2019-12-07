Paradip: When the nation has not yet recovered from the horrific death of the Unnao rape victim, a 75-year-old man allegedly raped a minor in Paradip.

The incident occurred at about 11:00am Friday in Nolisahi area under Abhayachandpur of Paradip. The accused Prafulla Mohanty was arrested.

Reports said Mohanty, 75, was spotted by a local woman while he was raping the minor of the same village inside his shop. The alert woman immediately informed other villagers.

When confronted, the accused first refuted the charges but later accepted his crime in front of the village elders.

Resultantly, the minor’s family lodged an FIR regarding the incident at the nearest police station. The police arrested Mohanty and sent him for a medical examination.

The minor’s medical examination was also conducted and her statement recorded.

Amid a massive hue and cry after the brutal gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad and the encounter killings of all four accused in the case, it was a general consensus that the encounter might act as a deterrent to other criminals.

However, the Paradip incident has once again put question mark on the safety of women.