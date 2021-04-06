New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for climate John Kerry held a brief meeting in the national capital Tuesday and discussed issues relating to climate change, diplomatic sources said.

Both Kerry and Lavrov were on separate bilateral visits to India.

“The two ran into each other by happenstance staying at the same hotel and chatted for a few minutes about climate,” said a diplomatic source.

The US embassy said over the next few days, Kerry will meet with representatives of the Indian government, private sector, and nongovernmental organisations.

“As one of the world’s largest economies and a global leader in science and innovation, India is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis,” it said. Climate change has been a major area of focus for President Joe Biden.

After taking charge as American president, Biden January 20 announced the return of the US to the Paris climate accord.

Biden has invited 40 world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a virtual summit on the climate crisis later this month.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the key leaders invited to the two-day conference beginning April 22.

