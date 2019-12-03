Rome: Cagliari continued their surprising start to the Serie A season Monday, with Alberto Cerri scoring in the dying seconds to beat struggling Sampdoria 4-3.

The two teams put on a show to bring down the curtain on the 14th round of the Serie A season.

The Sardinian outfit showed all their strength of character after trailing 3-1 at home with a quarter of an hour to play to rescue three points and return to fourth in the table.

Fabio Quagliarella opened the scoring for Sampdoria with a penalty.

Gaston Ramirez doubled the lead shortly after half time. Radja Nainggolan replied for the home team before Quagliarella restored the two-goal edge with a spectacular 70th minute goal.

Two volleyed goals in two minutes from Joao Pedro brought Cagliari level. In the fifth minute of added time, Cerri sent a powerful header into the top corner to snatch an unexpected and precious victory.

Rolando Maran’s side are ahead of Roma on goal difference and two points behind third-placed Lazio. Sampdoria remain one place above the relegation zone.

AFP