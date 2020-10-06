Malkangiri: A two-day long serological survey started in the Malkangiri Municipality area Tuesday. The serological survey is being done to analyse the extent and penetration of COVID-19 infection among the inhabitants. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the fatalities due to it are worrying the officials.

The district administration has adopted the strategy of serological survey to contain the spread of the disease. The same procedure had been followed by other districts to contain the spread of the disease.

The district administration with the support of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), officials have decided to conduct this serological survey. They will collect blood samples from the citizens of the municipality area October 6 and 7 to conduct the study.

Malkangiri district authorities informed that five teams comprising research assistants, technicians, municipality staff and health workers, will undertake the two-day survey in which 1,500 people will be tested.

In the first phase of the survey will be undertaken in Malkangiri Municipality, while random tests will be done in the rural areas in subsequent phases.

“We will collect 1000 samples from the community and 500 samples from frontline workers. Around fifty samples each will be collected from 20 wards and the reports will come within one week,” stated epidemiologist Durga Prasad.

PNN