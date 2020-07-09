Berhampur: Officials of the Ganjam district administration has closed the outpatient department (OPD) of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) here Thursday. A decision to this effect was, taken after a number of doctors, nurses, other staff and patients tested COVID-19 positive.

The closure of the OPD will continue till further notice. Only emergency patients will be treated at the hospital’s casualty department, MKCGMCH superintendent Dr (Professor) Santosh Kumar Mishra informed. Acting on a directive issued by Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, the OPD was closed.

The main gate of MKCGMCH and the one at the backside have been closed. Police have been deployed at the hospital premises and on all roads through which MKCGMCH can be accessed. Critical and emergency patients, hospital staff, ambulance vehicles, security personnel will be allowed entry through a part of the main gate.

People attending to patients who are undergoing treatment at the hospital will be issued entry passes. They can only enter the hospital after showing the passes.

