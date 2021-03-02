Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to extend the services of Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special w.e.f. from March 1, 2021 till further notice.

“The Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 1st March and from Bangiriposi in Mayurbhaj district w.e.f. 2nd March, 2021 will run till further advice,” an ECoR official said.

This train leaves Bhubaneswar at 1730hrs and arrives at Bangiriposi at 2305hrs. On its return journey, the train from Bangiriposi will leave at 0420hrs and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 1000hrs.

This train comprises one second class chair car, nine second class seating and two guard-cum-second class seating. The stoppages of the train are at Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Markona, Soro, Balasore, Rupsa, Thakurtota, Jugpura, Jogal, Betonati, Krishnachandrapur, Baripada and Rajaluka between Bhubaneswar and Bangiriposi from both the directions.

Meanwhile, the ECoR has decided to have temporary stoppage of the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Special at Bamra from March 1 to March 31, 2021. Stoppages for this train at scheduled stations will remain unchanged.

Earlier, the ECoR revised the timings of 13 pairs of special trains. The trains are Puri-Ahmedabad-Puri Special, Puri-Mumbai LTT-Puri Special, LTT-Bhubaneswar-Mumbai LTT Special, Puri-Durg-Puri Special, Puri-Jodhpur-Puei Special, Valsad-Puri-Valsad Special, Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Special, Puri-Surat-Puri Special, Puri-Ajmer-Puri Special, Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Special, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special Rajdhani, Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special, and Sambalpur-Howrah-Sambalpur via Bhadrak.

PNN