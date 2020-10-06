Puri: Servitors of Puri Jagannath temple Tuesday staged a protest urging Odisha government to take necessary actions to reopen the temple for devotees as soon as possible.

The servitors alleged that even though the Centre has allowed opening the religious shrines across the country in the Unlock 5 guidelines, the State Government is maintaining utter silence in this matter without giving any reliable reason for it.

Expressing frustration over the state government’s decision, servitor of the temple, Damodar Mahasuara and other servitors staged a dharna in front of the Singhadwara near Arun Stambha seeking re-opening of the temple.

Mahasuara said the state government’s decision is putting an adverse impact on our monthly income. For this, he urged the state government to allow the devotees enter the temple with imposition of strict COVID-19 guidelines.

The state government should deploy four doctors at four gates and allow only 50 devotees to enter into the temple at a time, Mahasuara added making a suggestion to the government.

PNN