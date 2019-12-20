There are a few celebs who’ve managed to break all norms of religion and caste for their loved ones. From Hindi film celebrities to sports personalities, the love story of these celebs is bound to inspire you to take a leap of faith and knit your very own story of love.

Here are seven cricketers who married into other religions:

Vinod Kambli and Andrea Hewitt: Vinod Kambli, a Hindu, began his career with a smashing innings against Gujarat. After divorce from his first wife Noella Lewis, Kambli married Andrea Hewitt, a Christian model.

Ajit Agarkar and Fatima Ghadially: Ajit Agarkar met Fatima Ghadially before his big debut through a former cricketer. In 2002, Ajit married his Muslim girlfriend.

Mohammad Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani: Mohammad Azharuddin had a twisted journey both professionally and personally. After divorce from his first wife, Azharuddin married Sangeeta Bijlani. But, this Hindu-Muslim union did not last long.

Wasim Akram and Shaniera: After tragically losing his first wife Huma Mufti, Wasim Akram found love in Shaniera. This Christian beauty is from Australia.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmilla Tagore: In spite of being a Muslim nawab, Mansoor Ali Khan’s union with Sharmilla Tagore a girl from the Hindu faith was a smooth ride. Even their children, Saif and Soha married Hindus.

Mohammad Kaif and Pooja Yadav: Mohammad Kaif, who is best remembered for captaining the Indian team that won the Under-19 World Cup 2000, is one of the finest players that India has ever seen. Kaif married Pooja Yadav, a Hindu.

Mohammad Imran Tahir and Sumayya Dildar: Mohammad Imran Tahir, a South African cricketer who was born in Pakistan-started playing for Pakistan but it was his love for his Hindu girlfriend, Sumayya Dildar, which had him finally settle in South Africa.

PNN