Bhanjanagar: A massive fire broke out Sunday at Tini Sahi area in Domuhani panchayat under Bhanjanagar tehsil in Ganjam district, gutting 10 rooms belonging to seven families, a source said.

Property worth lakhs of rupees was reduced to ashes in the blaze, the source informed.

According to the source, most of the village’s men were away at work when the fire erupted around 2 pm. Women and children who were at home managed to escape in time.

Villagers alerted the Fire Services department stationed in Bhanjanagar, but the village is about 30 kilometres from the town. By the time firefighters arrived, the homes had already been destroyed.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear.

Activist Jitendra Kumar Sethi has urged the government to provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

PNN