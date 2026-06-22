Chhatrapur: Kabisuryanagar police in Ganjam district arrested seven alleged robbers and recovered weapons and stolen property within 24 hours of a farmhouse robbery, police said Sunday.

Ganjam Superintendent of Police Harisha B C said the accused were identified as Santosh Mahapatra, Manoranjan Gouda, Rudranarayan Sethi, Shubham Rout, Jitendra Khatei alias Hina, Dutikrishna Nayak and Rajeev Kumar Das.

According to police, six armed men entered the farmhouse of Rajanikanta Mishra at Gokulapalli village on the night of June 19.

They allegedly held Mishra and his wife at gunpoint, tied them up and looted about 15 grams of gold jewellery, Rs 12,500 in cash and two mobile phones.

Police said Mahapatra and Gouda were familiar with the complainant’s financial condition and allegedly planned the robbery with the others.

Khatei reportedly confessed to carrying a firearm during the crime.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team raided a forest near Kankana Temple and arrested the accused.

Police seized a country-made pistol, three live rounds, cash, jewellery, mobile phones and two motorcycles.

Two other suspects, Hitesh Swain and Sweta Khatei, remain absconding. Further investigation is underway.