Kendrapara: Tracing two stolen mobile phones led police to crack a dacoity case in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, resulting in the arrest of seven members of a gang, officials said Monday.

Police also recovered gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 10 lakh from their possession, they said.

The breakthrough came after investigators tracked two mobile phones stolen during the June 5 dacoity at the house of a businessman in Khandiapatana village, a police officer said.

Technical analysis of the devices helped the police gather crucial digital and location-based evidence linking the accused to the crime, he said.

“We have arrested all the seven accused and recovered the stolen valuables. We suspect their involvement in several other robbery cases in the district and adjoining areas,” said Antrajami Srichandan, Inspector-in-Charge of Aali police station.

The accused have been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.