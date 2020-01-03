Jagatsinghpur: Seven persons of a family suffered injuries when they were attacked by a group of people, Thursday. The condition of two of the injured are stated to be critical.

Sources said that prolonged enmity between two families of Jasobantpur panchayat in Jagatsinghpur district led to the clash.

The injured have been identified as Debendra Behera (52), Biswaranjan Behera (24), Dibyajyoti Behera (19) and four female members of the same family. All were admitted to the district headquarters hospital here. However, sources said that after the conditions of Biswaranjan and Dibyajyoti deteriorated they were shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

A police complaint was lodged Friday over the incident. Police are making all out effort to nab the accused.

Local residents said that members of the Behera family had abused the children of the rival family. Then Dibyajyoti and Biswaranjan decided to lodge a police complaint on the issue. When they were on their way to the police station the rival family members attacked them with rods and sharp weapons. Dibyaranjan sustained grievous injuries on his legs and head while Biswaranjan was beaten and bruised all over. He also had cut wounds on various parts of his body.

