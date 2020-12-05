Jajpur: As many as seven persons sustained injuries in a group clash over road construction work in Balungabandi village under Jajpur Road police limits here Saturday.

Out of the seven persons, three were critically injured and they have been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The other four are undergoing treatment at District Headquarters Hospital, Jajpur.

According to a source, a road was being constructed in Balungabandi village under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Some villagers had been alleging that the materials used by the contractor for the road construction were substandard. But some villagers of the same village had supported the contractor as well.

Saturday morning some villagers protested to give the tender of the road construction to another contractor.

This led to a dispute between the protesters and the villagers in favour of the contractor. Later the situation escalated with arguments and clashes between the two groups.

The two groups have lodged complaints at the Danagadi police outpost.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.

PNN