Dhaka: At least seven people were killed and seven others injured in clashes between two rival factions of Rohingya refugees at a camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district Friday.

Shihab Kaiser Khan, a senior Armed Police Battalion (APBn) official, told journalists that “the bodies of the seven Rohingya refugees have been recovered following the early Friday morning clashes”, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said a Rohingya refugee has already been detained with weapons in this connection.

Law enforcers were conducting raids in the refugee camp to arrest culprits responsible for the incident, he added.

He could not immediately confirm the cause of the clash.

The incident occurred weeks after a Rohingya leader was killed in a Cox’s Bazar refugee camp.

Mohib Ullah, chair of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Cox’s Bazar’s Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp on September 29.

The displaced Rohingya live in extremely congested conditions in Cox’s Bazar, some 300 km southeast of capital Dhaka.

IANS