Clearwater (US): A small plane crashed at a Florida mobile home park Thursday, killing several people aboard the plane and in one home, fire officials said.

The pilot of the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 reported trouble shortly before the aircraft went down at about 7 p.m. In the Bayside Waters park in Clearwater, authorities said.

The plane hit one home and the crash left at least three homes with fire damage, although the fire was quickly doused, Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said at a news conference.

“The aircraft was found in the one structure,” Ehler said.

Ehlers didn’t give the exact number of people killed, saying only that several people aboard the plane and in a home died.

Ehlers said the pilot reported an emergency to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport shortly before the plane went off radar about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of a runway.

The airport is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southeast of Clearwater.

Federal investigators would examine the scene, authorities said.