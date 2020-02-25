Bhubaneswar: In view of safety-related modernisation work going on at Kiul Station under Danapur Railway Division of East Central Railway jurisdiction, the East Coast Railways (ECoR) has cancelled and diverted several trains.

Puri-Jayanagar-Puri Express from Puri will remain cancelled March 19 and 26. The same train from Jayanagar will remain cancelled March 21 and 28.

Puri-Patna-Puri Express from Puri will remain cancelled March 23 and 30. The same train from Patna will run on diverted route via Adra-Gomoh-Gaya route bypassing Burnpur-Asansol-Chittaranjan-Jasidiha-Kiul-Bakhtiyarpur route between March 25 and April 1.

Ernakulam-Patna-Ernakulam Express from Ernakulam will run via Rajabera- Gomoh-Gaya route bypassing Asansol-Chittaranjan-Jasidiha-Kiul-Bakhtiyarpur route from both the directions March 17 and 31 and from March 19 to April 2 while coming the other way.

Yesvantpur -Bhagalpur- Yesvantpur Express from Yesvantpur and Bhagalpur will run via Barddhaman-Rampur Hat-Sahibganj route bypassing Asansol-Jasidiha-Kiul-Jamalpur route from February 26 to April 2.

PNN