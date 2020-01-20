Joda: A suspected case of human sacrifice has surfaced here with the discovery of a decomposed severed foot of a child here. The police have detained one person in connection with the case. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Some children were playing at a slum near Bansapani toll gate under Joda police limits in Keonjhar district Sunday when they spotted the severed foot. They immediately informed the seniors who in turn intimated the police.

Keonjhar DSP Prakash James Toppo, Barbil SDPO Satyabikash Bhuyan and Joda police station IIC Raisen Murmu reached the spot along with a sniffer dog and a forensic team.

While they were investigating the matter, a woman named Sashi Oram identified the severed foot as that her three- year-old son Rohit who had gone missing for over a month. In spite of a frantic search, she had failed to trace Rohit and had filed a complaint at the Joda police station itself.

Sashi, who stays alone with her two daughters and the allegedly ‘missing’ son, works in an eatery. Her husband had passed away a couple of years ago. She alleged that her son has been murdered.

“Taking all aspects and Sashi’s claims, the police have launched an investigation. Very soon the case will be solved,” informed Murmu.

Locals alleged that either it is a case of human sacrifice or the child might have been murdered over family dispute.

Mystery is shrouding the entire incident as the police are yet to receive information about any other body parts of a child.

