Bhubaneswar: Acting on a tip-off, the Commissionerate Police busted Sunday a flesh trade racket operating from a hotel at AIIMS Nagar under Khandagiri police limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

They also arrested six persons, including two middlemen, in this connection. Six of the arrested belong to West Bengal.

Acting on a tip-off about the illegal activity at the hotel, Khandagiri police raided the place and arrested four customers and two middlemen.

The six women from West Bengal, who were engaged in the flesh trade, have been rescued by police. On the other hand, the kingpin managed to escape while efforts are on to nab him.

Cops have also seized various objectionable items and cash from the spot.

On being asked, police said that a case under relevant sections has been registered and an investigation into the incident is underway. The police added that prostitution in the houses and hotels had been going on for some time now and local residents of the area had turned suspicious about the activities.

PNN