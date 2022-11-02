Berhampur: Berhampur police Tuesday busted a sex racket during a raid at a guest house at Tata Benz Square under Baidyanathpur police limits in this city and arrested 10 persons including the kingpin. Police also rescued three women sex workers from the guest house. All the three are from Kolkata and have been sent to a one stop centre.

The accused were identified as Gopi Behera alias Rajnikant, 38 of Aska, who is the kingpin of the flesh trade, Rajesh Kumar Bisoi, 30, the leaseholder of the guest house and a native of Sorada, pimp Suman Sahu, 18 of K Nuagaon, Prafulla Kumar Sahu, 18, Raja Pradhan, 18, Chandan Kumar Sahu, 19, customers K Dibakar Reddy, 22, Nitesh Sahu, 18, S Kiran Reddy, 18, S Bhgirathi Reddy of Golanthara area, Rabi Kumar Sahu, 26 of Sadar police limits and K Shankar Achari, 48 of Baidyanathpur area. All the accused were produced in the court, Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Berhampur SP, Saravana Vivek raided room numbers 14, 16 and 17 at Tulasi Guest House and busted the sex racket. Various incriminating materials, cash worth Rs 31,950 and 12 mobile phones were seized during the raid.