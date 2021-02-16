Los Angeles: Supermodel Cara Delevigne has a new story to tell. She has revealed that ever since she started her own line of sex toys that is all that her friends have been getting from her. Cara Delevigne has also said that sex toys have made her quite popular across the United States.

“My friends are like, ‘I know what I’m getting for Christmas’. You know, I was sending around sex toys. I was like ‘merry orgasm to you’,” the supermodel said during a podcast, according to ‘Page Six’.

Cara has also coined a new term for her products. “We like to call it sex tech rather than calling it something like a ‘toy’. Toys are meant for juvenile and sex toys are certainly not for them. It’s tech and it’s really fun,” Cara said.

Coming up with her own brand of sex toys has encouraged Cara to be more comfortable with her sex life. “I would never say what I liked, or ask for what I wanted. I would assume that somehow they would eventually figure it out. Like, no, that’s not how it works. You need to ask, you need to talk about it, you know?” she said.

“If you want to enjoy passion, enjoy romanticism, you have to be open about it. You just cannot hide your feelings… you’ve got to let the person or your partner know exactly what you want. Then only you will have fulfillment in your sex life,” the super model opined.

It should be stated here that Cara, even though she had affairs in the past with men, is currently dating Ashley Benson. The two women had kept their relationship under wraps for a quite some time. However, Cara has recently come out in the open regarding her relationship with Benson.