Cuttack: A woman has leveled serious allegation like sexual harassment against her father-in-law, who is a superintendent of police in-charge working in southern Odisha.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the woman in this regard with Chauliaganj police station in Cuttack, the police have registered a case under section 342, 323, 354 (A), 354 (D), 506, 509, 498 (A) and 34 of Indian Penal Code, informed inspector-in-charge (IIC) Tapas Chandra Pradhan.

According to the complaint, the police officer and his wife were staying with one of their relatives at Chauliaganj. Their son and daughter-in-law were staying in the CDA area. October 16 was their marriage anniversary and on this occasion, the officer’s son and his wife visited their parents at their Chauliaganj residence. The officer’s son had to go out of the state for some work. Meanwhile, his wife was staying with her in-laws. In the absence of her husband, her in-laws inflicted physical torture on her. Her father-in-law even tortured her sexually.

Meanwhile, the officer, when contacted, said the allegations were baseless.

“Neither my son nor his wife stayed with us, not even for a day. The actual fact is that they had asked me for some money which I denied. Angry at this, my daughter-in-law has leveled such allegations,” the officer said.

