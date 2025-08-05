Bari: A survivor of alleged sexual harassment at Abhimanyu Samantasinghar College in Bari area of Jajpur district is yet to get justice despite the passage of six months since the incident occurred. The survivor, a Plus-3 final year student of the college, has been running from pillar to post to get justice but in vain.

Inaction has left her heartbroken and dejected, while she still hopes for justice. “She might resort to extreme steps if she fails to get justice,” her mother warned with trepidation. The issue assumes significance as a girl student at FM (Autonomous) College in Balasore committed self-immolation following inaction over her sexual harassment allegation against a professor.

Meanwhile, after their release from jail on bail, the perpetrators are calling her and family members over phone and threatening them to withdraw the complaint, the survivor alleged. They are even threatening her with dire consequences, her mother alleged.

Sources said Bidyadhar Dhal, an economics lecturer in the college, attempted to rape the girl six months back. The incident had then sparked shockwaves in the whole state. Police arrested Dhal and produced him in court, while the state government also dismissed him from service. Police also arrested Principal Sudhir Rout and a Class IV employee Pratap Rout in this connection but they were soon released from jail on bail.

Meanwhile, the survivor met Bari MLA Biswa Ranjan Mallick and prayed for justice. Being a resident of Barchana Assembly constituency, she also met the local MLA Amar Nayak and made similar demands. Later, a delegation of Congress party led by OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das and state party in charge visited her residence March 18 and assured all support from the party. They assured to take to the streets if needed.

Since then, six months have passe,d but none has taken upon her cause to provide her justice, the survivor alleged in a choked voice with tears rolling from her eyes.

