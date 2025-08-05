Rayagada: A minor girl from Gunupur area in Rayagada district has appealed to Rayagada District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni for intervention, alleging sexual assault by a relative and inaction by local police despite a formal complaint filed nearly a month ago.

Accompanied by social worker Binodini Garadia, the girl visited the District Collector’s grievance cell Monday, detailing her ordeal.

She said that a young man from her village, also a relative, forcibly took her to a nearby forest and attempted to sexually assault her July 8. The girl alleged that the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident. Initially silent due to fear for her safety and reputation, she filed a written complaint with the Gunupur police station July 11. Despite her complaint, the girl claims no significant action has been taken against the accused. She met with the Rayagada Superintendent of Police, who instructed the Gunupur Sub-Divisional Police Officer to investigate. With no progress or arrest, she approached the District Collector.

Kulkarni discussed the allegations with police authorities and assured the girl and her representative that a prompt investigation would be conducted and assured appropriate legal action based on the findings.

PNN