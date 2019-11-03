Attabira: Narcotics trading along state highway (SH)-54 connecting Gudbhaga, Turum and Sonepur areas has become rampant giving rise to road accidents, a report said.

According to sources, the rackets of bootleggers, contraband traders and cannabis mafia have become active on SH-54 in this region and handsomely earn lakhs of rupees every day.

However, rash driving by narcotics mafia during smuggling of such items has enhanced the worries of local police. At times, severe accidents take place killing people and damaging properties.

Accident-prone places include Kujapali, Dulampur, Larambha, Podabadi, Barahamunda, Serabali rice mill, Desaparthla, Salana, Desabhatili, Bhaludunguri and Udayapur areas.

It was alleged that despite repeated demand from local people for road-rumblers, local administration is showing no interest. Anti-social elements have become active in Gudbhaga, Risida, Baipur and Jhaunjora areas for lack of night patrolling and commuters are being looted on the SH-54.

Illegal liquors, narcotics and cannabis are being smuggled unhindered from Boudh and Sonepur areas to various parts of western Odisha, through this state highway.

When contacted, Gudbhaga outpost in-charge Surendra Chhatria and Risida outpost in-charge Ganesh Kalet asserted that appropriate steps will be taken in this regard.