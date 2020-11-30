New Delhi: As the farmers’ agitation against the new agricultural laws passed by the Narendra Modi government entered its fifth day Monday, the sounds of Gurbani and the lessons of the Sikh Gurus resonated on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Covered by the tractor trolleys, the central stage of the protest site at Singhu resonated with the words of the Gurus (Gurbani) as the farmers who are addressing the gathering included them in their speeches.

As the morning sun rose, the sloganeering against the farming laws began by the protesters.

On the order end, the briefing of the security forces have also begun at the border to ensure that the peace and harmony remains intact while the protests continue.

The farmers Sunday rejected a proposal by the Centre to shift all the agitation to Delhi’s Burari ground and lift the blockade at the borders.

The farmers said the offer of talks is conditional and they will not move to the Burari.

The farmers had been instructed to stay put wherever they were till further instructions from their leaders.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said they have also decided to stay at Ghazipur.

“We will not leave this spot. We will not move to Burari. The Centre should come forward and listen to the farmers,” he added.

IANS