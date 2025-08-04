New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Monday apologised to Team India for expressing a ‘spasm of doubt’ about the outcome of the cricket Test match at the Oval in London, as he hailed the team’s series-levelling victory against England.

Paceman’s Mohammed Siraj’s warrior spirit steered India to a series-levelling six-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test in London Monday, bringing a fitting end to one of the most intensely-fought and drama-filled showdowns in recent times.

In a post on X, Tharoor, an avid cricket fan, said, “Words fail me….WHAT A WIN! Absolutely exhilarated & ecstatic for Team India on their series-clinching victory against England! The grit, determination, and passion on display were simply incredible. This team is special.

“I am sorry that I expressed a spasm of doubt about the outcome yesterday. But @mdsirajofficial never stopped believing! Shabash to our heroes??”

Words fail me….WHAT A WIN! 🇮🇳🏏 Absolutely exhilarated & ecstatic for #TeamIndia on their series-clinching victory against England! The grit, determination, and passion on display were simply incredible. This team is special.

I am sorry that I expressed a spasm of doubt about… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 4, 2025

In a post Sunday, Tharoor had expressed doubts about the match’s outcome, while recalling the grit of now-retired Virat Kohli.

“I’ve been missing @imVkohli a few times during this series, but never as much as in this Test match. His grit and intensity, his inspirational presence in the field, not to mention his abundant batting skills, might have led to a different outcome. Is it too late to call him out of retirement? Virat, the nation needs you!” Tharoor had said.

With four wickets in hand and 35 runs to get, England held the edge before start of play but the gladiator in Siraj made life hell for the opposition batters from ball one.

In the end, his effort, complemented quite well by Prasidh Krishna at the other end, left England short by six runs and allowed India to sign off 2-2 in the high-pressure five-match rubber.

Siraj was deservedly adjudged player of the match for his nine-wicket match haul for the team that was missing its regular pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in this game due to his workload management.

PTI