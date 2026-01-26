New Delhi: “Proud to be Indian”, wrote Shah Rukh Khan as he joined other celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to extend their wishes on the 77th Republic Day.

Shah Rukh shared an Instagram story Monday as he wished his fans and followers. “Proud to be Indian – our country teaches us there is strength, and unity, and diversity. Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind and love to all,” he wrote.

Alia uploaded a picture of the drawing made by her daughter Raha on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Republic Day” along.

Kareena shared a poster with “Happy Republic Day” written over it.

Priyanka wrote, “This day 77 years ago… Happy Republic Day”.

Vicky Kaushal said, “Happy 77th Republic Day”.

Kamal Haasan penned a lengthy note on his X handle. “The Indian Republic was born when our forefathers chose to throw off the imperial yoke and govern themselves through the Constitution. Its strength lies in respecting diversity, federalism, and the democratic spirit. As long as the Constitution lives in our conduct, the Republic remains strong. Happy #RepublicDay to all my fellow Indians,” he said.

Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Happy Republic Day”.

Sidharth Malhotra said, “Happy Republic Day. Different voices, one spirit, one India”.

Jr NTR shared a note on his X handle. “Happy Republic Day,” it read.

Maniesh Paul uploaded his picture on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Republic Day. Proud to be an indian! Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Suniel Shetty penned a note on his X handle. “Freedom gave us a voice. The Republic gave us responsibility. May we always honour it. For the tricolour. For the nation. Always Jai Hind. Jai Bharat,” he said.

Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Happy Republic Day”.

Hrithik Roshan shared a post on his X handle. “Heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all of you. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Democracy is our inheritance. Unity is our choice, Jai Hind.”

Sharvavi said, “Happy 77th Republic Day”.

Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself on his Instagram and wrote, “Happy Republic Day”.

Akshay Kumar said, “Happy Republic Day”.

Sunny Deol wrote, “Apni aan, maan, aur shaan se upar Hindustan ko rakhte hain ye mitti ke bete! Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day.”

Anupam Kher shared his picture on the backdrop of the Red Fort as he extended his wishes on the Republic Day.

Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy Republic Day”.

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of herself holding a flag on her Instagram story and wrote “Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind.”