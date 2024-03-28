New Delhi: Describing herself as among the “last generation of stars” along with Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut says her decision to enter politics is not driven by the underwhelming performance of her recent films.

The “Queen” star, often in the news for her controversial comments, is making her political debut as a BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

“No actor has only had hits in their career. Shah Rukh Khan’s films didn’t work for 10 years and then ‘Pathaan’ became a hit. My films didn’t work for seven-eight years, but then ‘Queen’ worked. Then, some more good films came, then after three-four years, ‘Manikarnika’ worked,” Ranaut said on Wednesday night at the Times Now Summit 2024 – India Unstoppable event here.

“Now, ‘Emergency’ is coming. Maybe it will become a hit. We are the last generation of stars… OTT doesn’t make stars. We are known faces. By the grace of God, we are very much in demand,” she added.

The 37-year-old, who was the subject of derogatory posts on the social media handles of Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir, clarified her “soft porn star” remarks regarding Urmila Matondkar, an actor and a Shiv Sena (UBT) member.

“Is soft porn or porn star an objectionable term? No, it’s not. It is a word that is not socially acceptable. No other country treats porn stars with such respect as we do, ask Sunny Leone,” she added.

Her 2020 comment was back in the news after the social media row following the comments on her and her constituency Mandi.

“Sensational art, the one we refer to as massy art, which only titillates or physically stimulates you, is also an art form. However, that can never be superior to the art that is intellectually motivating, one which stimulates your mind,” Ranaut said.

“I personally believe that I belong to that balanced cinema artiste tribe. I have never done item numbers. So, all I said was that if she (Matondkar) could join a party with her kind of filmography, then I have a more ravishing body of work,” Ranaut said.

PTI