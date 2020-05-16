Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the lessons he has learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The actor took to social media early Saturday to share his realisations while being stuck at home. He also shared a photograph of himself.

“Lockdown lessons…That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don’t really matter as much as we thought they did.

That we really don’t need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up.

That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us.

That we can laugh with those we fought so hard…and know that our ideas weren’t actually any bigger than theirs.

And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!” shared the actor on Facebook.

Fans comments flooded the post, naturally.

“These are just not lessons these are experiences, and Shahrukh sir you just put those feelings into words, the very words we say are difficult to get when the time comes, I wish the lockdown is treating you and your family well, stay blessed and keep smiling always…” write a fan.

“Always love to listen and read your thoughts and your speech,” expressed another fan.

“Your words heal and give hope ..You’re so right ShahRukh. Love is still worth it ,no matter what anyone else tells you. At the end love is all that matters. Thank u my light, u look beautiful and ur words are as beautiful as u. You’re beautiful inside-out,” read another comment.